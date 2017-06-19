Scrolls by Zhang Daqian shatter estimates selling for $3 million at Clars on June 18th

On June 18, 2017, Clars Auction Gallery hosted an important Asian art and antiques as part of their June 17th and 18th Fine Art, Decorative Art, Furniture, Jewelry/Timepieces and Asian Art Auction. This sale was expected to draw strong national and international bidding on the exceptional single works and collections that were offered but in the end, this sale exceeded all predictions realizing over $5 million and shattering presale estimates not only in the Asian offerings but across the board in all categories.

