Santa Monica: Life's a Beach

Santa Monica: Life's a Beach

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Rocklin and Roseville Today

Santa Monica, CA- The glowing rays of the summer sun warm your skin, the cool ocean waves crash at your sand covered feet while the playful sights and sounds of summer envelop you from every direction. Welcome to Santa Monica, one of Southern California's iconic beach destinations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocklin and Roseville Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 min Fitius T Bluster 20,947
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 11 hr Will phartts 33,192
Toilet charity gets Indian village to take on T... 12 hr Jan 1
Who are these that protest the protesters? 12 hr actorvet 1
News Arroyo Seco Weekenda s art lets you create smel... Sun L Craig s Hush Pu... 3
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) Jun 24 Niggler 207
News Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10) Jun 23 Richard hollien 22
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 26 at 9:27AM PDT

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,446 • Total comments across all topics: 282,057,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC