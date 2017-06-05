Restore quake alert funding to federal budget: Editorial
Politics sometimes gets personal, but there's no telling if President Trump was thinking of the majorities of people who didn't vote for him in the West Coast states of California, Oregon and Washington when he made a recent budget decision affecting earthquake warnings. Whatever the reason - the administration didn't explain - when the proposed federal budget from the Trump administration eliminated ongoing funding for ShakeAlert, a cost-efficient early-warning system that would provide up to a minute of crucial time for those of us who live here to prepare for a major earthquake, it did so at our peril.
