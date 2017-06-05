Restore quake alert funding to federa...

Restore quake alert funding to federal budget: Editorial

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

Politics sometimes gets personal, but there's no telling if President Trump was thinking of the majorities of people who didn't vote for him in the West Coast states of California, Oregon and Washington when he made a recent budget decision affecting earthquake warnings. Whatever the reason - the administration didn't explain - when the proposed federal budget from the Trump administration eliminated ongoing funding for ShakeAlert, a cost-efficient early-warning system that would provide up to a minute of crucial time for those of us who live here to prepare for a major earthquake, it did so at our peril.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White Male Privilege 2 hr hey hey hay 15
gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal 4 hr Coal is King 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr ThatPhaarts 33,159
News Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10) Wed I want in 53
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) Jun 5 Juan 3,262
News Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10) May 25 Curious 234
News Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10) May 22 Jeri perdue 21
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,785 • Total comments across all topics: 281,619,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC