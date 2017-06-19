Rachel Lindsay feels pressure as firs...

Rachel Lindsay feels pressure as first black Bachelorette

'You have no idea what it's like': Rachel Lindsay breaks down under strain of being first black star of Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay broke down in tears during Monday's episode of The Bachelorette under the strain of being the first black star on the ABC dating competition show. 'The pressures that I feel about being a black woman and what that is...I don't want to talk about it,' Rachel said.

