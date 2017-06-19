Rachel Lindsay feels pressure as first black Bachelorette
'You have no idea what it's like': Rachel Lindsay breaks down under strain of being first black star of Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay broke down in tears during Monday's episode of The Bachelorette under the strain of being the first black star on the ABC dating competition show. 'The pressures that I feel about being a black woman and what that is...I don't want to talk about it,' Rachel said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal immigrants
|49 min
|Trumpangatun
|3
|I've Been To Vernon Before (Aug '11)
|56 min
|V Ermin
|3
|Off Citrus announces closure after lease talks ... (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|Janet Spaulding
|14
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Montebello police fatally shoot woman after she...
|15 hr
|hey hey hay
|5
|Gypsy thieves strike again in West Covina (Nov '08)
|Sun
|Nancy B
|364
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Jun 16
|SamePhartz
|33,175
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC