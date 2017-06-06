Prop. 47 funding to fight criminal recidivism has finally arrived - right on time
A Prop 47 beneficiary hugs Deputy District Attorney Marlene Sanchez during graduating ceremonies for drug treatment programs at the Pasadena Courthouse. A Prop 47 beneficiary hugs Deputy District Attorney Marlene Sanchez during graduating ceremonies for drug treatment programs at the Pasadena Courthouse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandmother Sought In Fatal Stabbing Of Daughte...
|21 min
|frez no like armpits
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|52 min
|MyPhartz
|33,145
|Montebello Request for Auditor's Extensions
|3 hr
|Wonder Why
|5
|missing armo kid
|7 hr
|jonads
|7
|Ban all Muslims from entering United States
|7 hr
|Kinder and Gentle...
|6
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|13 hr
|Juan
|3,262
|Report tax fraud and get a reward.....
|14 hr
|JLG
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC