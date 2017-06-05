Portugal. The Man Bring Trippy Visuals and Hard-Hitting Rock to Terminal 5: Live Recap
John Gourley and bass player Zach Carothers of Portugal. The Man perform onstage at the Rose Bowl on Feb. 21, 2015 in Pasadena, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Male Privilege
|28 min
|hey hey hay
|15
|gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal
|2 hr
|Coal is King
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|ThatPhaarts
|33,159
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Wed
|I want in
|53
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Jun 5
|Juan
|3,262
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|May 25
|Curious
|234
|Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10)
|May 22
|Jeri perdue
|21
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC