Pedestrian badly injured in Pasadena hit-and-run

PASADENA >> Police are looking for a hit-and run driver who ran over a 64-year-old Pasadena man walking on a sidewalk Sunday afternoon. The hit-and-run happened on Villa Street and Lake Avenue around 3:40 p.m. A Jeep Grand Cherokee left the parking lot of The Hat in the 400 block of North Lake Avenue, struck the pedestrian and fled the scene, according to Hettema.

