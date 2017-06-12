Pasadena to rename La Loma Bridge aft...

Pasadena to rename La Loma Bridge after former attorney general John Van de Kamp

Yesterday

The La Loma Bridge is reopening June 24 after two years of seismic retrofitting and it will return with a brand new name. The soon-to-be dedicated John K. Van de Kamp bridge is named in honor of the late attorney general and revered Pasadena resident.

