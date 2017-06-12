Pasadena to rename La Loma Bridge after former attorney general John Van de Kamp
The La Loma Bridge is reopening June 24 after two years of seismic retrofitting and it will return with a brand new name. The soon-to-be dedicated John K. Van de Kamp bridge is named in honor of the late attorney general and revered Pasadena resident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal
|11 min
|Libertarians
|11
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|UntilPhartss
|33,167
|missing armo kid
|7 hr
|Dango Slam
|9
|Montebello Council Benefits
|9 hr
|Sad in Montebello
|4
|City of Montebello Council Awarded the Garfield...
|9 hr
|Cancer Jack
|6
|Trump &Generals Bringing Back Military Draft?
|10 hr
|Frank Underwood
|1
|Commerce Casino are the card shufflers rigged? (Dec '13)
|11 hr
|LISA
|30
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC