Pasadena Police Department will no longer give waivers to help officers buy guns quickly

12 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

The Pasadena Police Department is suspending a practice of issuing letters that help officers bypass 10-day waiting periods to purchase guns. The move comes less than a week after it was discovered that a police lieutenant under investigation for allegedly violating federal firearms laws received seven waivers over a four year period.

