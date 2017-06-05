Pasadena Police Department will no longer give waivers to help officers buy guns quickly
The Pasadena Police Department is suspending a practice of issuing letters that help officers bypass 10-day waiting periods to purchase guns. The move comes less than a week after it was discovered that a police lieutenant under investigation for allegedly violating federal firearms laws received seven waivers over a four year period.
