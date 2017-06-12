Pasadena police arrest eight Duarte g...

Pasadena police arrest eight Duarte gang members believed to be behind several deadly shootings

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Pasadena Police Chief Phillip Sanchez announces the arrest of eight suspected gang members who have been charged with the murders and attempted murders in Pasadena, Calif. stemming from a gang feud the past December and January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Commerce Casino are the card shufflers rigged? (Dec '13) 1 hr LISA 30
City of Montebello Council Awarded the Garfield... 1 hr Expose the city 5
Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11) 2 hr Anonymous 7
gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal 2 hr Anonymous 10
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 2 hr OnlyPharts 33,165
White Male Privilege 3 hr Anonymous 18
Montebello Council Benefits 3 hr truth squad 3
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,321 • Total comments across all topics: 281,752,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC