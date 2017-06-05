Pasadena man accused of armed robbery...

Pasadena man accused of armed robbery at 99 Cents Only Store

PASADENA >> Police jailed an AB 109 probationer from Pasadena on Saturday after he stole items from a 99 Cents Only Store, then tried to stab a security guard who confronted him about the theft, officials said. Javeon Gregory Curtis, 25, who is already on Post-Release Community Supervision under the terms of AB 109 following a previous assault conviction, was booked on suspicion of robbery following the incident, which unfolded just before 4 p.m. at the discount store, 1720 E. Colorado Blvd. , Pasadena police Lt.

