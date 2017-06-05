Pasadena Humane desperately trying to raise $6,000 to save a kitten with heart problem
The Pasadena Humane Society is trying to raise about $6,000 to save Edgar, a two-month old Tabby kitten with a congenital heart defect that needs fixed immediately. The fund raiser is part of their new “Miracle” fund, a reserve designed to help animals in need of urgent medical care.
