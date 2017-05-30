One of three teens shot at by off-duty CBP officer in Arcadia charged with robbery, assault
The replica handgun reportedly used by one suspect in the attempted robbery of an off-duty Customs and Border Protection officer on May 26, 2017 in Arcadia. Sheriff's detectives alleged three teens tried to rob the officer who pulled out a gun and shot two of the teens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Inversion (World Premiere at Fringe Festival)
|9 hr
|APutcha
|1
|Fireworks in Montebello (Jun '06)
|12 hr
|Mike Lopez
|35
|Illegal immigrants
|14 hr
|Trumpangatun
|1
|White Male Privilege
|15 hr
|Really
|12
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|16 hr
|Back phartt
|33,133
|Maxine waters
|18 hr
|Defeat Maxine wTers
|2
|Trumped You Los Angeles
|22 hr
|just lovin it
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC