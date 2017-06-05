New play at Pasadena Playhouse grips tightly onto the Constitution
It's a 90-minute one-act, one-man show that mesmerizes from beginning to end. Jeanne Sakata wrote the play, and Jessica Kubzansky directed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11)
|2 hr
|concerned res
|3
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Believe Phart
|33,163
|CNN dumps host Reza Aslan after anti-Trump tweet
|Sun
|Who Is That
|1
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Sat
|Changing the Channel
|60
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Jun 5
|Juan
|3,262
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|May 25
|Curious
|234
|Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10)
|May 22
|Jeri perdue
|21
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC