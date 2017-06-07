NASA's Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer continues finding unknown objects
NASA's Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer mission has released its third year of survey data, with the spacecraft discovering 97 previously unknown celestial objects in the last year. Of those, 28 were near-Earth objects, 64 were main belt asteroids and five were comets.
