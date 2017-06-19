NASA's infrared and radar eyes in spa...

NASA's infrared and radar eyes in space cast on Tropical Storm Cindy

19 hrs ago

IMAGE: On June 22 at 2:21 a.m. EDT GPM very little rainfall near Cindy's center of circulation but bands of moderate to heavy showers were seen moving into the... view NASA's Aqua satellite analyzed Tropical Storm Cindy in infrared light to identify areas of strongest storms and the Global Precipitation Measurement mission or GPM satellite found locations of heaviest rainfall as Cindy was making landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast states. The Atmospheric Infrared Sounder or AIRS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite looked at Tropical Depression Cindy in infrared light.

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 23 at 3:28PM PDT

