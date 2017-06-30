NASA uses Algorithm to protect Wheels on Mars Curiosity Rover
A new algorithm is helping the rover do just that. The software, referred to as traction control, adjusts the speed of Curiosity's wheels depending on the rocks it's climbing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hadjinian abuses use of Fire services
|1 hr
|roy
|14
|Solution if the Montebello residents do not pas...
|2 hr
|God Help Montebello
|2
|Enter to Win a FREE Fidget Spinner worth $25
|2 hr
|Trumpets
|1
|Do you think Donald Trump should be President? ...
|2 hr
|Trumpets
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|I pharted
|33,229
|Teacher layoffs possible in Norwalk-La Mirada U... (Jan '09)
|8 hr
|JoJo
|32
|Arroyo Seco Weekenda s art lets you create smel...
|Jun 25
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC