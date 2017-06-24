NASA studies Artificial Intelligence for Future Robotic Space Missions
A new article in the journal Science: Robotics offers an overview of how A.I. has been used to make discoveries on space missions. The article, co-authored by Steve Chien and Kiri Wagstaff of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, California, suggests that autonomy will be a key technology for the future exploration of our solar system, where robotic spacecraft will often be out of communication with their human controllers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South El Monte teacher arrested on suspicion of...
|4 hr
|Ana14
|2
|An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09)
|8 hr
|Niggler
|207
|Montebello Council Meetings
|12 hr
|Wonder Why
|10
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|12 hr
|Do Phartss
|33,186
|Montebello City Councilwomen News
|12 hr
|Change is needed
|1
|Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10)
|20 hr
|Richard hollien
|22
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Thu
|I saw it all
|60
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC