NASA reveals The Art of Exoplanets

The moon hanging in the night sky sent Robert Hurt's mind into deep space - to a region some 40 light years away, in fact, where seven Earth-sized planets crowded close to a dim, red sun. Hurt, a visualization scientist at Caltech's IPAC center , was walking outside his home in Mar Vista, California, shortly after he learned of the discovery of these rocky worlds around a star called TRAPPIST-1 and got the assignment to visualize them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.