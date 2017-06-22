NASA Developing Technology to Land on...

NASA Developing Technology to Land on other Planets with rough Terrain

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Clarksville Online

Canyons, craters and cracked ice fields on other worlds might be hiding exciting scientific discoveries. But how do we get spacecraft to land on dangerous, uneven terrain? A new NASA video explains how cutting-edge technologies could help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico 18 min lighterthanyou 4
News One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca... 20 min secret Asian man 3
News South El Monte teacher arrested on suspicion of... 41 min Kinder and Gentle... 1
News Montebello police fatally shoot woman after she... 5 hr jak5 6
Montebello Council Meetings 5 hr sales tax 4
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 9 hr god ofuranus 76
MUSD sues to keep robbing district 16 hr Out of MUSD 1
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at June 22 at 11:27AM PDT

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,872 • Total comments across all topics: 281,945,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC