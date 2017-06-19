Mumford & Sons close Arroyo Seco Weekend with joyful sounds for happy fans
Mumford & Sons perform during Arroyo Seco Weekend festival on Sunday, June 25, 2017 in Pasadena. Marcus Mumford looked out at the still-sprawling crowd at Arroyo Seco Weekend as the English rock band he leads reached the penultimate song of its festival-closing set, and sweaty and happy like the fans on the field invite everyone to come along with Mumford & Sons for the finish.
