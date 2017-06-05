Mt. Olive High junior fatally shot near Duarte, police trying to determine motive
Jesslyn Dominguez, 20, sister-in-law of Gabriel Shea Carlos, 16, of Arcadia, emotionally reacts at memorial site in the 400 block of Shrode Avenue in Duarte Monday, June 5, 2017. Gabriel Shea Carlos, was shot and killed early Sunday morning.
