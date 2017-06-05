Mother of South Pasadena boy missing for 6 weeks says shea s not giving up search for son

Ana Estevez, the mother of a missing South Pasadena boy, asks for the public's help in finding her son on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at the Hall of Justice a day after the Board of Supervisors doubled a reward to $20,000. Aramazd Andressian, Jr. has been missing since April 22. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.