Masked robber hits Del Taco in Pasadena

Masked robber hits Del Taco in Pasadena

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

PASADENA >> A gunman wearing sunglasses and with a bandanna covering part of his face robbed a local fast food restaurant late Thursday night. Lt. Bill Grisafe said no one was injured during the robbery at the Del Taco at 3566 E. Foothill Blvd. The suspect entered the store around 11 p.m., demanded money from a cashier and brandished a gun, according to Grisafe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr geo washton333x 20,938
News Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the... 8 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 6
News One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca... 10 hr hey hey hay 1
News California sees strong year-over-year employmen... 15 hr Kinder and Gentle... 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Fri SamePhartz 33,175
Scam Alert: Albright Media Production LA Casting Jun 15 Ss playground 1
News Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10) Jun 12 Theresa moreno 18
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 17 at 8:58PM PDT

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,328 • Total comments across all topics: 281,834,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC