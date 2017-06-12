Masked robber hits Del Taco in Pasadena

PASADENA >> A gunman wearing sunglasses and with a bandanna covering part of his face robbed a local fast food restaurant late Thursday night. Lt. Bill Grisafe said no one was injured during the robbery at the Del Taco at 3566 E. Foothill Blvd. The suspect entered the store around 11 p.m., demanded money from a cashier and brandished a gun, according to Grisafe.

