Mark Peel Pushes Into Pasadena Next With New Fast Casual Concept Prawn

Mark Peel , long considered to be one of the fathers of the modern California cuisine movement, is expanding his seafood plans to Pasadena soon. The former Campanile, chef has spent time in some of the most prestigious kitchens in Los Angeles but is turning towards a decidedly fast casual model with a second full location for his restaurant Prawn.

