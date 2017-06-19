Man With Weapons, Ammunition Arrested...

Man With Weapons, Ammunition Arrested at Metro Station

A man seen urinating in public at the Sierra Madre Metro Gold Line Station in Pasadena was arrested Wednesday with a "cache of weapons" inside his duffel bag, officials announced. Sheriff's deputies working a foot beat discovered the man was carrying a loaded handgun restricted for law enforcement use, a loaded high-power firearm, high-capacity magazines, a suppressor and other dangerous items.

