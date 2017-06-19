Man urinating at Pasadena Gold Line station arrested, found with guns, machete

PASADENA >> What began as an investigation into public urination at a Pasadena Gold Line station on Wednesday led deputies to seize two guns, high-capacity magazines, suppressors and a machete from the suspect's duffel bag, authorities said. Deputies first approached a man about 9 a.m. after spotting a man relieving himself in a planter along the sidewalk outside the Sierra Madre Villa Gold Line Station at Madre Street and Foothill Boulevard , Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said.

