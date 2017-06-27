Man accused in missing son's slaying denies trying to flee
A California father told a judge on Tuesday that he wasn't hiding from authorities when he was arrested in Las Vegas, and will not fight his transfer in custody to Los Angeles to face a murder charge in the disappearance of his 5-year-old son. Aramazd Andressian Sr. wasn't asked and didn't say where his son is, and his lawyer later said he didn't know either.
