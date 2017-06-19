Laser-Targeting A.I. Yields More Mars...

Laser-Targeting A.I. Yields More Mars Science

A.I. software on NASA's Curiosity Mars rover has helped it zap dozens of laser targets on the Red Planet this past year, becoming a frequent science tool when the ground team was out of contact with the spacecraft. This same software has proven useful enough that it's already scheduled for NASA's upcoming mission, Mars 2020.

