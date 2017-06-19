Lamya Brewster v. Charlie Beck City o...

Lamya Brewster v. Charlie Beck City of Los Angeles City of Los Angeles Police Department

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: FindLaw

LAMYA BREWSTER, individually and as class representative, Plaintiff-Appellant, v. CHARLIE BECK, Chief, individual and official capacity; CITY OF LOS ANGELES, a municipal corporation; CITY OF LOS ANGELES POLICE DEPARTMENT, a public entity, Defendants-Appellees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Montebello Council Meetings 1 hr sales tax 6
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 2 hr Ahmmad 77
MUSD sues to keep robbing district 4 hr Mad Mom 2
6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico 4 hr lighterthanyou 4
News One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca... 4 hr secret Asian man 3
News South El Monte teacher arrested on suspicion of... 5 hr Kinder and Gentle... 1
News Montebello police fatally shoot woman after she... 9 hr jak5 6
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at June 22 at 11:27AM PDT

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,689 • Total comments across all topics: 281,949,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC