LA Master Chorale celebrates a Lux Ae...

LA Master Chorale celebrates a Lux Aeternaa

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

On June 18, The Los Angeles Master Chorale held their annual gala at the Walt Disney Concert Hall and celebrated with nearly 500 in attendance. The event started with a cocktail reception and silent auction in the Blue Ribbon Garden, before a spectacular private performance on stage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
missing armo kid 37 min Kinder and Gentle... 14
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr True That 20,946
News Arroyo Seco Weekenda s art lets you create smel... 15 hr L Craig s Hush Pu... 3
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 16 hr TooPharts 33,190
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) Sat Niggler 207
News Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10) Jun 23 Richard hollien 22
News Gypsy thieves strike again in West Covina (Nov '08) Jun 18 Nancy B 364
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 26 at 9:27AM PDT

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,793 • Total comments across all topics: 282,042,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC