LA Master Chorale celebrates a Lux Aeternaa
On June 18, The Los Angeles Master Chorale held their annual gala at the Walt Disney Concert Hall and celebrated with nearly 500 in attendance. The event started with a cocktail reception and silent auction in the Blue Ribbon Garden, before a spectacular private performance on stage.
