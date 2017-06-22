LA Children's Chorus Tours to Australia, New Zealand and British ...

LA Children's Chorus Tours to Austral...

Los Ange Les Child ren's Chorus continues to expand its global reach with two of its leading choirs touring this summer to Australia, New Zealand and British Columbia. The Concert Choir, led by LACC Artistic Director Anne Tomlinson, shares its stellar artistry and distinctive Bel Canto sound with audiences in British Columbia on a seven-day Canadian tour July 19-25, 2017.

