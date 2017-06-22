LA Children's Chorus Tours to Australia, New Zealand and British ...
Los Ange Les Child ren's Chorus continues to expand its global reach with two of its leading choirs touring this summer to Australia, New Zealand and British Columbia. The Concert Choir, led by LACC Artistic Director Anne Tomlinson, shares its stellar artistry and distinctive Bel Canto sound with audiences in British Columbia on a seven-day Canadian tour July 19-25, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10)
|56 min
|Richard hollien
|22
|I HATE little dogs!
|1 hr
|Rodents00
|1
|Follow me on SC!!!
|2 hr
|Hippie_Chic
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|TeamPhart
|33,184
|6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico
|5 hr
|Mexican Sux
|5
|Forever the bridesmaid: Are listings that linge...
|8 hr
|same all over
|1
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|16 hr
|I saw it all
|60
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC