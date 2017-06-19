LA-area father arrested on suspicion of killing missing son
In this May. 17, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau Capt. Christopher Bergner, center, stands by a poster of Aramazd Andressian Jr., a 5-year-old boy who has been missing for several weeks from South Pasadena, Calif., at a news conference outside the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montebello Council Meetings
|2 hr
|Wonder Why
|10
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Do Phartss
|33,186
|Montebello City Councilwomen News
|3 hr
|Change is needed
|1
|missing armo kid
|8 hr
|CarlsJrcustomer
|11
|free agent clippers
|10 hr
|lakers thru and thru
|1
|Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10)
|11 hr
|Richard hollien
|22
|I HATE little dogs!
|12 hr
|Rodents00
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC