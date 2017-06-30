KPCCa s popular a oeOff-Rampa program...

KPCCa s popular a oeOff-Rampa program to wind down Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

KPCC's popular “Off-Ramp” program will air its final show on Sunday. John Rabe, who has hosted the program for the past 11 years, has taken on a new role as the station's production and promotions director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I HATE little dogs! 1 hr Red Cloud 10
my experiences at premier healthcare services a... 1 hr fine 5
Montebello Salaries 1 hr Change is needed 2
CAUTION! Do not purchase from Sunny Sports Inc.... (Nov '08) 2 hr FortmanFamily 696
News Suspect in Westside home invasion robbery arrested (May '09) 8 hr SeasideCuz 74
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Fri I pharted 33,229
News Teacher layoffs possible in Norwalk-La Mirada U... (Jan '09) Fri JoJo 32
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,867 • Total comments across all topics: 282,161,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC