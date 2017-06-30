KPCCa s popular a oeOff-Rampa program to wind down Sunday
KPCC's popular “Off-Ramp” program will air its final show on Sunday. John Rabe, who has hosted the program for the past 11 years, has taken on a new role as the station's production and promotions director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I HATE little dogs!
|1 hr
|Red Cloud
|10
|my experiences at premier healthcare services a...
|1 hr
|fine
|5
|Montebello Salaries
|1 hr
|Change is needed
|2
|CAUTION! Do not purchase from Sunny Sports Inc.... (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|FortmanFamily
|696
|Suspect in Westside home invasion robbery arrested (May '09)
|8 hr
|SeasideCuz
|74
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|I pharted
|33,229
|Teacher layoffs possible in Norwalk-La Mirada U... (Jan '09)
|Fri
|JoJo
|32
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC