July 4th fireworks shows in and around Pasadena: Everything you need to know
Get your blankets, lawn chairs and barbecues ready -- it's nearly Fourth of July, and there's a ton of spectacular fireworks shows around the region. All of these events take place on Fourth of July - which lands on a Tuesday this year - unless otherwise noted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|missing armo kid
|2 hr
|CarlsJrcustomer
|11
|Montebello Council Meetings
|3 hr
|Change is needed
|8
|free agent clippers
|3 hr
|lakers thru and thru
|1
|Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|Richard hollien
|22
|I HATE little dogs!
|6 hr
|Rodents00
|1
|Follow me on SC!!!
|6 hr
|Hippie_Chic
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|TeamPhart
|33,184
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC