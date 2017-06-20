Invicta FC star Brooksie 'The Bear' B...

Invicta FC star Brooksie 'The Bear' Bayard eyes quick turnaround

After dropping a close decision against "Yaya" Rincon at Invicta FC 23 and emerging from the fight without injury, fast-rising California bantamweight Brooksie "The Bear" Bayard hopes to return to the cage as soon as possible.

