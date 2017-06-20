Invicta FC star Brooksie 'The Bear' Bayard eyes quick turnaround
We notice that your web browser is out-of-date. For the best experience on AXS.com please consider upgrading to one of the following: We see your preferred language is English , would you like to stay on English or switch to English ? After dropping a close decision against "Yaya" Rincon at Invicta FC 23 and emerging from the fight without injury, fast-rising California bantamweight Brooksie "The Bear" Bayard hopes to return to the cage as soon as possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montebello police fatally shoot woman after she...
|3 hr
|hey hey hay
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|US Army Vet
|20,941
|Sweet Cat Welcomes His Soldier Dad Home
|23 hr
|Ann
|1
|Commerce Casino are the card shufflers rigged? (Dec '13)
|Sun
|wvcrosby
|31
|Gypsy thieves strike again in West Covina (Nov '08)
|Sun
|Nancy B
|364
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Jun 16
|SamePhartz
|33,175
|Scam Alert: Albright Media Production LA Casting
|Jun 15
|Ss playground
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC