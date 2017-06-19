How should you get to Arroyo Seco Weekend? Herea s a few options to avoid traffic
With music and arts festival Arroyo Seco Weekend coming up in less than five days, the city of Pasadena is preparing itself for huge crowds and a potential traffic mess. “In terms of planning your trip wisely, consider using public transportation,” said William Boyer, Pasadena's city spokesperson.
