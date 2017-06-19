Hermosa Beach City Manager Sergio Gon...

Hermosa Beach City Manager Sergio Gonzalez has an old career in a new town

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Easy Reader News

Members and friends of the the South Bay Boardriders Club filled the Hermosa Beach Community Theater for the club's annual Big Wave Challenge Awards night on Wednesday, May 24. Nominees Flavio Pirez, Angel Luhrsen, Tracey Meistrell Alex Gray and Trevor LaShure were called to the stage. Hermosa Beach City Manager arrived in the city last month after previously serving in South Pasadena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
missing armo kid 2 hr CarlsJrcustomer 11
Montebello Council Meetings 3 hr Change is needed 8
free agent clippers 4 hr lakers thru and thru 1
News Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10) 5 hr Richard hollien 22
I HATE little dogs! 6 hr Rodents00 1
Follow me on SC!!! 6 hr Hippie_Chic 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 8 hr TeamPhart 33,184
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at June 23 at 7:26PM PDT

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,982 • Total comments across all topics: 281,975,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC