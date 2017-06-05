He just gained heightened appreciation for firefighters: Larry Wilson

Los Angeles novelist Janet Fitch recently posted these lines from poet Anne Sexton on her Facebook page: “As the fireman said: / Don't book a room over the fifth floor / in any hotel in New York. I think Janet was in Manhattan promoting the new film of her fantastic L.A. novel, “Paint It Black.” I know she was staying in a room higher than the fifth floor from the photo she posted of her skyline view.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.