Gunman sought in robbery at Pasadena ...

Gunman sought in robbery at Pasadena In-N-Out Burger

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

PASADENA >> A man with a handgun carried out a robbery at an In-N-Out Burger on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. The crime took place just after 1:30 p.m. at the restaurant at 2114 E. Foothill Blvd. , Pasadena police Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 1 hr SamePhartz 33,175
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr bill 20,937
Montebello Council Benefits 6 hr Stop AAE 6
Johnny Depp 11 hr BestRedVest 2
312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive 11 hr BestRedVest 3
Scam Alert: Albright Media Production LA Casting Thu Ss playground 1
News Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10) Jun 12 Theresa moreno 18
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 16 at 11:57AM PDT

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,222 • Total comments across all topics: 281,801,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC