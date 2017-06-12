Gunman sought in robbery at Pasadena In-N-Out Burger
PASADENA >> A man with a handgun carried out a robbery at an In-N-Out Burger on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. The crime took place just after 1:30 p.m. at the restaurant at 2114 E. Foothill Blvd. , Pasadena police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|SamePhartz
|33,175
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|bill
|20,937
|Montebello Council Benefits
|6 hr
|Stop AAE
|6
|Johnny Depp
|11 hr
|BestRedVest
|2
|312 New Summer Prostitutes Arrive
|11 hr
|BestRedVest
|3
|Scam Alert: Albright Media Production LA Casting
|Thu
|Ss playground
|1
|Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10)
|Jun 12
|Theresa moreno
|18
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC