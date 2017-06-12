Guess Who This Smirking Stud Turned Into

Guess Who This Smirking Stud Turned Into

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: TMZ.com

Before this dapper dude was melting hearts in Hollywood, he was just another brown-eyed boy with a signature smirk growing up in Pasadena, California. Can you guess who he is? HERE'S THE RUNDOWN Rapper Gets KO'd Onstage Bill Cosby's Rock Star Entrance! Mary J Blige: Massive Spousal Support Payout Diddy & Suge Knight Put Beef Aside Roy Jones Jr. says Oscar De La Hoya is kinda right ... the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight could seriously damage boxing -- if Conor wins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WARNING about David Borshell 59 min Katie W 3
City of Montebello Council Awarded the Garfield... 3 hr Wonder Why 2
News Family of missing South Pasadena boy seeking vo... 6 hr Erlinda barbosa 2
News Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10) 7 hr Theresa moreno 18
Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11) 9 hr Jerry 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 17 hr Believe Phart 33,163
News CNN dumps host Reza Aslan after anti-Trump tweet Sun Who Is That 1
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,279 • Total comments across all topics: 281,719,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC