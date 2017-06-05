Frank Lloyd Wright's forgotten Hollywood sandcastle
I was standing on the threshold of the first apartment I would ever occupy by myself, chosen specifically for its location: walkable to the quickly morphing grid of Los Angeles, but just high enough in the hills to claim an actual view, with Highland Avenue pulsing like a central nervous system down the middle. From my front porch, I could see the entire LA basin unfolding before me, a budding freelancer who had given up all gainful employment to somehow make a living writing about this vast changing city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Male Privilege
|29 min
|hey hey hay
|15
|gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal
|2 hr
|Coal is King
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|ThatPhaarts
|33,159
|Heroin Highway - Map of heroin traffic in Santa... (May '10)
|Wed
|I want in
|53
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Jun 5
|Juan
|3,262
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|May 25
|Curious
|234
|Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10)
|May 22
|Jeri perdue
|21
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC