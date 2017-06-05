Frank Lloyd Wright's forgotten Hollywood sandcastle

I was standing on the threshold of the first apartment I would ever occupy by myself, chosen specifically for its location: walkable to the quickly morphing grid of Los Angeles, but just high enough in the hills to claim an actual view, with Highland Avenue pulsing like a central nervous system down the middle. From my front porch, I could see the entire LA basin unfolding before me, a budding freelancer who had given up all gainful employment to somehow make a living writing about this vast changing city.

