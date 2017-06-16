For former U.S. Special Forces operat...

For former U.S. Special Forces operative turned aid worker, a dramatic rescue in Mosul

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

The sun was already scorching on a recent Friday morning when David Eubank, a former U.S. Special Forces operative turned aid worker, caught sight of the bodies. "There was a woman sprawled on her face.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the... 4 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 6
News One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca... 5 hr hey hey hay 1
News California sees strong year-over-year employmen... 11 hr Kinder and Gentle... 2
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Fri SamePhartz 33,175
Scam Alert: Albright Media Production LA Casting Jun 15 Ss playground 1
News Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10) Jun 12 Theresa moreno 18
News CNN dumps host Reza Aslan after anti-Trump tweet Jun 11 Who Is That 1
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,039 • Total comments across all topics: 281,829,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC