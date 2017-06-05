Finally, the 710 Freeway extension is dead
Few, if any, poorly conceived, vampiric infrastructure projects hang over a region for over half a century before a silver dagger puts it, and us, out of our misery. But that's how long the proposed extension of the Long Beach Freeway created potential, and actual, misery for the residents of the San Gabriel Valley until the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority finally killed it last week.
