FBI seeks Dual Valley Bandit in string of bank robberies from Woodland Hills to South Pasadena

13 hrs ago

LOS ANGELES >> The FBI today sought public help to find a man dubbed the Dual Valley Bandit, who has robbed five banks in the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys in the past two weeks. Security images were released of the suspect, who committed crimes in Burbank, South Pasadena, North Hollywood, Woodland Hills, and Tarzana, Laura Eimiller of the FBI said.

