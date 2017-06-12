Father's Day procrastinators: Here are some last-minute options in L.A.
Father's Day is quickly approaching, and for those who don't have plans yet - don't worry, L.A. has you covered. Spots around the city are offering drinks, bites and kid-friendly activities for the big day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beyond Oscars' glare, a glimpse of women on the...
|2 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|6
|One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca...
|4 hr
|hey hey hay
|1
|California sees strong year-over-year employmen...
|9 hr
|Kinder and Gentle...
|2
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Fri
|SamePhartz
|33,175
|Scam Alert: Albright Media Production LA Casting
|Thu
|Ss playground
|1
|Successful Harbor College gang program to be ex... (Jun '10)
|Jun 12
|Theresa moreno
|18
|CNN dumps host Reza Aslan after anti-Trump tweet
|Jun 11
|Who Is That
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC