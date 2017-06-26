Father of missing South Pasadena boy ...

Father of missing South Pasadena boy planned to kill son amid divorce, sheriffa s detective says

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

In this photo released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, homicide detectives arrest Aramazd Andressian Sr. on suspicion of his son's murder in Las Vegas Friday, June 23, 2017. Sheriff's officials and the Los Angeles County district attorney said Monday that they had evidence to believe the father of the 5-year-old South Pasadena boy who went missing more than two months ago planned to kill his son amid a tumultuous divorce from his wife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 7 hr Will phartts 33,192
Toilet charity gets Indian village to take on T... 7 hr Jan 1
Who are these that protest the protesters? 8 hr actorvet 1
missing armo kid 11 hr Kinder and Gentle... 14
News Arroyo Seco Weekenda s art lets you create smel... Sun L Craig s Hush Pu... 3
News An Azusa neighborhood has become a common groun... (Aug '09) Jun 24 Niggler 207
News Code enforcement using new citation and collect... (Feb '10) Jun 23 Richard hollien 22
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 26 at 9:27AM PDT

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,657 • Total comments across all topics: 282,052,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC