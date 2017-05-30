Facial recognition not as complex as previously thought
Facial recognition has baffled scientists for generations. How can the human brain commit so many individual faces to memory with such ease? A study published this week in the journal Cell finds that facial recognition may actually be much simpler than we thought.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arizona man wears colander for driver's license...
|1 hr
|Jean
|1
|Sentinel Peak, they're back with a new name
|2 hr
|Council needs a B...
|4
|Montebello Request for Auditor's Extensions
|2 hr
|Watching carefully
|2
|lompoc parks
|2 hr
|Mona Day
|1
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|NamePharts
|33,135
|what's in lompoc?
|3 hr
|Mona Day
|1
|What to Do if You are Wrongfully Accused of Har... (May '08)
|4 hr
|Jorge Arriaza
|108
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC