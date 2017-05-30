Facial recognition not as complex as ...

Facial recognition not as complex as previously thought

13 hrs ago

Facial recognition has baffled scientists for generations. How can the human brain commit so many individual faces to memory with such ease? A study published this week in the journal Cell finds that facial recognition may actually be much simpler than we thought.

