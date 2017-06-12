Eyes on design and on the future

Eyes on design and on the future

Read more: Automotive News

The EyesOn Design charity car show this weekend in the Detroit area will bestow a lifetime achievement award on artist Syd Mead, who was briefly a designer at Ford but became famous for the wildly visionary scene settings he created in Hollywood. The "visual futurist" who turns 84 next month drew architectural and automotive settings for such films as TRON, Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Aliens, Timecop, Johnny Mnemonic and Mission: Impossible III.

