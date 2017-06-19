Everyonea s got a strategy for beating the heat a " though some dona t have to

Anderson Adventure Camp cools off their campers with snow on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center grounds where they hold their summer camp. But on a day when his home would have been an ideal place to weather Southern California's heat wave, Aspel and wife Pam could be found at the other end of the temperature spectrum: the Colorado River on California's southeastern border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.